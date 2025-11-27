Harambee Starlets Shift Focus To Sunday Rematch After Narrow Defeat to Algeria - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets line up before their match against the Gambia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Football

Harambee Starlets Shift Focus To Sunday Rematch After Narrow Defeat to Algeria

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Harambee Starlets will head into their second friendly against Algeria on Sunday with renewed determination after falling 2–1 in yesterday’s opening tie in Blida.

Despite taking an early lead through Mwanalima “Dogo” Adam, Kenya could not hold on as the hosts rallied back to claim the win with a 90-minute goal.

The fixture, part of Kenya’s broader preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), offered valuable insight into areas the team must sharpen heading into a crucial year.

Defender Ruth Ingosi believes the setback is a timely lesson rather than a step backwards.

“The game was good, yes, we lost, but this has been a learning moment. We’ve seen where we went wrong, and we will work on fixing the mistakes. On Sunday, we won’t repeat them,” Ingosi reflected.

Kenya started brightly, pressing Algeria high and forcing defensive errors that led to Adam’s opener just 15 minutes into the game. But lapses in defensive organization and missed opportunities in transition allowed the home side to overturn the scoreline in the second half.

Despite the result, the technical bench is encouraged by the team’s intensity, particularly the fluidity in attack and the improved link-up play seen in the opening phases.

Sunday’s rematch will offer a chance to reinforce these positives while responding to the tactical issues exposed by the Algerians.

With WAFCON just months away, the friendlies serve as crucial tests of depth, cohesion, and readiness. The Starlets will be hoping for a sharper display and a better result as they return to the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium on Sunday, 30th November.

