Gimenez nets a last-gasp winner as Atletico ends Inter Milan’s perfect start in Champions League

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – Jose Maria Gimenez scored a last-gasp winner as Atletico Madrid ended Inter Milan’s perfect start in the Champions League.

The Atletico captain rose to head home a corner from Antoine Griezmann in the 93rd minute and stun the 2024-25 runners-up, who had posted four wins from their first four matches.

Julian Alvarez had given the home side a first-half lead but the Italians drew level through Piotr Zielinski’s second-half goal.

However, Gimenez’s strike leaves Inter in fourth place – level on 12 points with Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – while Atletico moved up to 12th, on nine points.

Inter made a strong start in the Spanish capital, with Federico Dimarco creating early problems for Atletico – testing their goalkeeper Juan Musso early from a free-kick before firing a shot across the goal.

But it was the hosts who struck first when Carlos Augusto’s attempt to clear a cross struck Alex Baena and fell for Alvarez to net his 10th goal in 14 Champions League appearances since signing from Manchester City.

Though the strike was initially chalked off by referee Francois Letexier for a handball by Baena, it was deemed legal after an intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR).

Alvarez’s goal was only the second time Cristian Chivu’s Inter have conceded in their European campaign this season.

The Serie A side searched for an equaliser, with Dimarco missing the top corner by inches and Hakan Calhanoglu forcing Musso into another fine save, though the visitors went into the break trailing the Spaniards.

They began the second half brightly, as Nicolo Barella did well to bring down a long ball into the box but struck the crossbar before Musso advanced off his line to deny the industrious Dimarco.

But their efforts were rewarded with an equaliser in the 54th minute as Ange-Yoan Bonny slipped in Zielinski – the Poland midfielder slotting past the Atletico goalkeeper.

Substitute Griezmann’s effort was saved at the near post by Yann Sommer, who also had to palm away Marc Pubill’s strike from distance before Gimenez produced the late goal.

What’s next for these teams?

Up next for Atletico Madrid is a home fixture against Real Oviedo in La Liga on Saturday, 29 November (20:00 GMT) while they will return to Champions League action at Monaco on Tuesday, 9 December (20:00).

Meanwhile, Inter Milan travel to Pisa in Serie A on Sunday, 30 November (14:00) while their next Champions League outing will come against Liverpool on Tuesday, 9 December (20:00) at San Siro.