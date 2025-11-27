Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 points in Thunder win - Capital Sports
Basketball

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 points in Thunder win

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Nov 27 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 10th successive NBA win, despite being doubtful for the game with illness.

Listed as ill on Thunder’s injury report, Gilgeous-Alexander starred in a 113-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Cup at Paycom Center.

The 27-year-old has registered at least 20 points in 91 consecutive games – the third longest streak in NBA history.

Anthony Edwards recorded 31 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost three games in a row.

Oklahoma are only the fifth team in NBA history to begin a season with 18 wins and one defeat, while they have won all three NBA Cup games to lead West Group A.

The NBA Cup is an in-season tournament where teams compete for a trophy, but results also count towards the overall season standings.

The Thunder host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, while the Timberwolves welcome the Boston Celtics.

The Toronto Raptors qualified for the quarter-finals with a 97-95 home win against the Indiana Pacers.

Brandon Ingram scored in the last second to seal the Raptors’ ninth victory in succession.

Reed Sheppard put in a career-best 31-point performance as the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 104-100 in San Francisco.

The Detroit Pistons missed out on a franchise record 14th straight win as Jaylen Brown scored 33 points and made 10 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-114 home victory.

