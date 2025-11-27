Experienced Referee Waweru Among Four Kenyan Officials Appointed For AFCON 2025 Duty

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Experienced center referee Peter Waweru is among four officials appointed to oversee the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations slated to run for a month in Morocco from December 21-January 18, 2026.

Waweru will be joined by compatriots assistant referees Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe, as well as Video Match Official Mimisa Dickens, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) named to the elite list.

Waweru’s inclusion further cements his status as one of the region’s top officials, having previously officiated at major CAF competitions and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cheruiyot and Yiembe, both respected across the continent for their consistency and fitness levels, continue to rise in international assignments, while Dickens’ appointment to the Video Match Officials panel highlights Kenya’s growing influence in the modern officiating era.

Their selection follows rigorous assessments conducted throughout the year, with CAF emphasizing performance, fitness, and integrity ahead of Africa’s premier football event.

It also reflects the steady progress of Kenya’s refereeing department, which has increasingly produced officials trusted with high-stakes matches.

The appointments come as a proud moment for the Football Kenya Federation and the local refereeing community, who view the recognition as motivation for continued excellence.

As Africa’s biggest football tournament returns to North Africa, Kenya will once again be well represented, not on the pitch, but in the crucial decisions that shape the competition’s outcomes.