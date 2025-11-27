Experienced Referee Waweru Among Four Kenyan Officials Appointed For AFCON 2025 Duty - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Peter Waweru, a lecturer at the Department of Pure and Applied Mathematics in JKUAT, was the center referee. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Experienced Referee Waweru Among Four Kenyan Officials Appointed For AFCON 2025 Duty

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Experienced center referee Peter Waweru is among four officials appointed to oversee the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations slated to run for a month in Morocco from December 21-January 18, 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Waweru will be joined by compatriots assistant referees Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe, as well as Video Match Official Mimisa Dickens, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) named to the elite list.

Waweru’s inclusion further cements his status as one of the region’s top officials, having previously officiated at major CAF competitions and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cheruiyot and Yiembe, both respected across the continent for their consistency and fitness levels, continue to rise in international assignments, while Dickens’ appointment to the Video Match Officials panel highlights Kenya’s growing influence in the modern officiating era.

Their selection follows rigorous assessments conducted throughout the year, with CAF emphasizing performance, fitness, and integrity ahead of Africa’s premier football event.

It also reflects the steady progress of Kenya’s refereeing department, which has increasingly produced officials trusted with high-stakes matches.

The appointments come as a proud moment for the Football Kenya Federation and the local refereeing community, who view the recognition as motivation for continued excellence.

As Africa’s biggest football tournament returns to North Africa, Kenya will once again be well represented, not on the pitch, but in the crucial decisions that shape the competition’s outcomes.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020