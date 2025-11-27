Arsenal's Madueke 'not worried' by fan criticism over signing - Capital Sports
Madueke/GETTY IMAGES

English Premier League

Arsenal’s Madueke ‘not worried’ by fan criticism over signing

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – Winger Noni Madueke says he is “not really worried” about the criticism he faced from Arsenal fans over his transfer this summer.

A petition – #NoToMadueke – to protest against his signing from Chelsea for £48.5m in July was signed by more than 4,000 people.

Madueke said the criticism is “in the distant past” after scoring his first goal for the Gunners in Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

“You are in the public eye – people can say whatever they want about you,” he said.

“But being in the stadium, and how the fans have taken to me in the stadium, is unbelievable.”

Madueke has missed six of Arsenal’s 12 Premier League matches this season after suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City in September.

He returned from nine weeks out in Sunday’s north London derby, coming on in the 78th minute of a 4-1 win against Tottenham.

“The last game versus Tottenham was incredible and that gives me such a boost,” Madueke said.

“I play on the side of the pitch. I can feel them; I can hear them. When they are that positive about me it gives me a massive boost. Honestly, I am made up about it.”

Leaders Arsenal face second-placed Chelsea, who are six points behind, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“It might be a little bit hostile; it might not be. But I am a professional footballer,” Madueke said.

“I have played in loads of atmospheres. I don’t know if anything will faze me. I will just be focused on the task.

“The fixture is not about me. The fixture is about Arsenal getting another three points in the league and being closer to the objective.”

