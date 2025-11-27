250 Golfers To Battle It Out In 5th Edition Of NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale At Muthaiga - Capital Sports
Overall Gross Lady Winner Cherono Kipkorir in action during Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series

Sports

250 Golfers To Battle It Out In 5th Edition Of NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale At Muthaiga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – All is set for the 2025 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale tomorrow, November 28th, at the par 72 Muthaiga Golf Club, marking the culmination of the fifth edition of the series.

The highly anticipated event will bring together 250 golfers, with 90 of those coming from the qualifiers held in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, competing for the series’ top honours in the overall, men’s, ladies’, and junior categories.

The Overall Winner, the Men Winner, and the Ladies Winner will each pocket Ksh 130,000. Golfers will also have a chance to take home a JCB Backhoe Loader courtesy of JCB Ganatra for a hole-in-one at the par 3 hole number 13.

Since the series teed off in January at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, more than 5,102 golfers have participated in the 40 tournaments held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

VetLab’s Mary Karano will be making her third appearance at the Grand Finale, having made a constant appearance in the previous two editions.

Speaking ahead of the finale, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “The Grand Finale marks the culmination of a very successful series this year that has been bigger and better, transversing the region following the inclusion of Rwanda. We have made an effort to be at most clubs this year, whether through a main qualifier, a club night, or a monthly mug.

William Kaguta, the Overall Gross Men’s Winner, tees off during the NCBA Golf Series at Nyali Golf & Country Club

As we celebrate the fifth season, we are proud of the immense impact the series has had not just on the golfers but also on everyone else involved. We have made sure that everything at Muthaiga is in check to ensure we have a successful day as well.

We remain committed to supporting golf in Kenya, and we look forward to hosting the golfers on Friday and experiencing a skilful round of golf.”

This will be the third time that Muthaiga will be hosting the grand finale since its inception in 2021.

The inaugural edition’s grand finale was held at the Karen Country Club in 2021, before moving to Muthaiga Golf Club the following year, Sigona Golf Club in 2023, then Muthaiga again in 2024.

