Wounded Gor Mahia eager to bounce back with ruthless show at Mashemeji Derby - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor celebrates with George Amonno after scoring against APS Bomet. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Wounded Gor Mahia eager to bounce back with ruthless show at Mashemeji Derby

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – Hurt from their shock thrashing by APS Bomet, Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has vowed a ruthless performance against AFC Leopards on December 7.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Akonnor says K’Ogalo will be ready to unleash their fury on their Mashemeji Derby arch-rivals.

“We’ll be ready for for that match. Of course, this (APS thrashing) is a wake-up call for us. It’s very important. Sometimes we learn from our mistakes, you know, and this was a big blow to us. We didn’t expect that…how we conceded the goals we conceded but we need to concentrate and move on to our next match,” the Ghanaian said.

The league leaders were left wounded by a thorough clobbering by the law enforcers despite taking the lead early in the first through George Amonno.

A Hansel Ochieng’ masterclass — for a 4-1 scoreline — condemned the 21-time league champions to their second defeat in the league this season.

Akonnor said the loss lies squarely on his shoulders, noting that the changes he made did not bear fruit as he had envisioned.

“I am responsible for the results. It’s a very bad result for us; looking at
what we did last week, it was clear that somehow we were not fresh. We thought that these guys we brought into the starting line-up would make an impact. We’ve lost but we need to go back and keep our heads up,” the former Ghanaian national team head coach pointed out.

He bemoaned his charges’ inability to keep the ball and contain their marauding opponents.

“We started with four and as a result of the way we were playing
we thought of changing to three at the back to try and put the opponent
under pressure. However, we didn’t do well in a lot of things…we didn’t keep the ball well,” Akonnor said.

The loss notwithstanding, K’Ogalo remain perched at the top of the league with 19 points, one more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020