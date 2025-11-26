Wounded Gor Mahia eager to bounce back with ruthless show at Mashemeji Derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – Hurt from their shock thrashing by APS Bomet, Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has vowed a ruthless performance against AFC Leopards on December 7.

Akonnor says K’Ogalo will be ready to unleash their fury on their Mashemeji Derby arch-rivals.

“We’ll be ready for for that match. Of course, this (APS thrashing) is a wake-up call for us. It’s very important. Sometimes we learn from our mistakes, you know, and this was a big blow to us. We didn’t expect that…how we conceded the goals we conceded but we need to concentrate and move on to our next match,” the Ghanaian said.

The league leaders were left wounded by a thorough clobbering by the law enforcers despite taking the lead early in the first through George Amonno.

A Hansel Ochieng’ masterclass — for a 4-1 scoreline — condemned the 21-time league champions to their second defeat in the league this season.

Akonnor said the loss lies squarely on his shoulders, noting that the changes he made did not bear fruit as he had envisioned.

“I am responsible for the results. It’s a very bad result for us; looking at

what we did last week, it was clear that somehow we were not fresh. We thought that these guys we brought into the starting line-up would make an impact. We’ve lost but we need to go back and keep our heads up,” the former Ghanaian national team head coach pointed out.

He bemoaned his charges’ inability to keep the ball and contain their marauding opponents.

“We started with four and as a result of the way we were playing

we thought of changing to three at the back to try and put the opponent

under pressure. However, we didn’t do well in a lot of things…we didn’t keep the ball well,” Akonnor said.

The loss notwithstanding, K’Ogalo remain perched at the top of the league with 19 points, one more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.