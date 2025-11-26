Starlets Eager to Test Their Mettle against Algeria in Crucial Pre-WAFCON Friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 — Harambee Starlets return to action tonight with a high-stakes international friendly against Algeria in Blida, as preparations for next year’s WAFCON campaign intensify.

The match kicks off at 7pm EAT at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium, with the Kenyan camp exuding confidence, hunger, and renewed belief.

Forward Mwanalima Adam, who returns to the national team setup with a point to prove, says the squad is ready to execute everything they have been working on during camp.

“I want to thank God for this opportunity and the federation for making this friendly possible. We know we are ready, the team is ready, and hopefully during the game we will be able to execute all that we’ve been preparing. WAFCON is ahead of us and we will give it our all. It won’t be easy but teamwork makes the dream work,” the Denmark-based hitwoman said.

Adam, who missed out on playing at the 2016 WAFCON due to school exams despite making the squad, says this moment is deeply personal.

“Now I’m here and I will give it my all to make the country proud. I will play for myself and for my country,” she added.

At the same time, striker Shalyne Opisa echoed the positive mood within the camp, emphasizing the importance of using the Algeria friendlies as a benchmark for the team’s readiness.

“We are here, the moods are high, everyone is ready for the friendly against Algeria. The coaches have prepared us well and we believe we can beat them because the players are in good moods. The friendlies are a good idea because they give us a chance to evaluate ourselves and be fully prepared for WAFCON and even win it,” she said.

Tonight’s clash will serve as the first of two friendly matches against the North African side, providing the Starlets with a valuable test against a physically disciplined Algerian team, and a chance for head coach Beldine Odemba to fine-tune combinations before the continental showdown next year.

With motivation high and competition for places intensifying, the Starlets will use tonight’s fixture to measure their progress, sharpen their attacking fluidity, and build momentum as Kenya eyes a historic return to the Africa Women’s African Cup of Nations stage.