New date for Mashemeji Derby as Gor, Leopards continue online banter

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 —The much-anticipated Mashemeji Derby will now take place on December 7 at Nyayo National Stadium.

The derby had initially been slated for this weekend at Kasarani Stadium but was forced out due to Nairobi United’s CAF Confederation Cup commitments.

Naibois, who are set to host AS Maniema Union in a crucial group-stage clash, were allocated Kasarani in line with CAF priority regulations.

Their continental fixtures naturally take precedence, leaving the derby without its original home.

FKF then moved quickly to install Nyayo Stadium as the alternative venue, only for the plan to collapse as Nyayo is also slated to host the World Aids Day Half Marathon on Monday — with preparations for the same commencing on Saturday.

Gor who are the host team, had earlier Wednesday morning written to FKF asking for the postponement of the derby due to unavailability of a suitable pitch.

This is not the first time the Mashemeji Derby has been caught in a web of venue complications.

Last season, the fixture faced a similar fate after a series of stadium closures and scheduling conflicts forced FKF to move dates repeatedly, highlighting the persistent challenge of limited top-tier football infrastructure in the country.

With Gor Mahia still reeling from a shocking 4-1 defeat to APS Bomet and AFC Leopards fighting to stabilize their season, the rescheduled derby promises renewed intensity as both sides regroup ahead of the December showdown.

K’Ogalo sit atop the table with 19 points from nine matches, five ahead of Ingwe who lie fourth.

The last tie between the arch-rivals was on Madaraka Day at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay where they drew 1-1.