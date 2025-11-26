‘Just another day in office,’ – APS hitman Ochieng’ downplays hattrick against Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – APS Bomet hitman Hansel Ochieng says scoring against Gor Mahia is his favourite pastime.

Ochieng says his hattrick against the record Kenya Premier League champions on Tuesday was just another day in the office.

“Playing against Gor Mahia is always a favourite fixture for me. This is not the first time (scoring against them). It was just me doing my job that is expected of me as an attacker. We thank God so much for this win,” the local league journeyman said.

The skipper led from the front as the law enforcers came back from a goal down to hand K’Ogalo their heaviest defeat in recent seasons – a 4-1 thumping at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Ochieng first converted from the spot in the first half, edging the bottom-placed side with a tight finish in the second half before his shot in the 86th minute taking a wicked deflection to complete his treble.

It was a huge win that is bound to work wonders for the newbies’ confidence, who had only won once – against Kakamega Homeboyz – coming into Tuesday’s fixture.

For the former AFC Leopards, Mathare United, Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar striker, the treble hoists him to the top of the scorers’ chart with five goals in nine matches.

However, his goalscoring exploits are just a minor detail in the major scheme of things.

Ochieng’ says the most important result of the evening was nicking all the three points from the league leaders.

“Sometimes you can score and yet your team fails to win the game. It feels good (to score a hattrick) but the most important thing is that we won the game today. That feels better,” Ochieng’, who has also played for Nairobi City Stars and Sofapaka, said.

He is hoping that win is the panacea for their ascent up the Kenya Premier League log in what has been a torrid maiden campaign thus far.

“It is not that we have been a bad team…it is just that we have made a number of mistakes that have cost us. We are learning and we are hoping that we will stabilise in defence and attack and get more wins as the season goes,” Ochieng’ said.

The Rift Valley-based side have now climbed up from the bottom of the table to 17th place with eight points.

They next play Sofapaka on November 29.