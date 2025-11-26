Eyes on Mombasa as 50 countries line up for Tong Il Moo Do Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 – Up to 50 countries are set to compete at this year’s Mombasa Open Tong Il Moo Do Championships on December 19-21 in the coastal city.

Kenya Tong Il Moo Do president Clarence Mwakio says among those penned in for the competition include Team Jasiri’s traditional rivals the Philippines, Thailand, Korea, India and Iran.

“The stage is now set. We expect to host up to 50 countries this year, welcoming hundreds of competitors, officials, and delegates to our beautiful coastal city. Korea, Japan, USA, Thailand, Paraguay, Philippines, Turkey, Brazil, India, Zambia, Cote d Ívoire, Germany, Iran, DRC, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Argentina, and Nigeria are among the countries expected to attend the Championship,” Mwakio said.

Mwakio added the competition is on schedule with the federation burning the midnight oil to put everything in place for a world class tournament.

“We also made site visits to the Main Event venue at the Aga Khan Academy Multipurpose Hall and all measures are in place to ensure that it is in pristine condition, ready to host the world for this year’s Championship,” he said.

Mwakio added: “The Federation has also made contact with all relevant security agencies in the county and the coast region and received a thumbs up to proceed with the preparations. They have assured us of a peaceful championship and a safe program throughout the entire period between the arrival and departure of all local & foreign officials and athletes.”

The annual competition makes a return to the sports calendar after a one-year hiatus.

It was initially scheduled for August last year but was moved to December after failure to source funds in time for it.

Subsequently, the parent federation — World Tong Il Moo Do Federation — banned Kenya from the global stages.

However, the ban has since been lifted, eliciting a huge sigh of relief from Mwakio and Co.

“In August, a high-level, three-man delegation was dispatched to Seoul, Korea, to attend the World Tong-IL Moo-Do Leaders Meeting at the WTMF headquarters. This delegation comprised myself (Chairman: Master Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa), the Assistant Secretary-General, Elvis Malipe Ole Mpakuanik and a Principal Sports Officer from the State Department for Sports, Mr. Jackson Munywoki. Our mission was clear: to present our case, demonstrate our commitment, and secure the lifting of the sanction. We are delighted to report that our efforts were successful, and the ban is now behind us,” he explained.

Kenya will be hoping to tighten their stranglehold on the competition during which they have won the lion’s share of the medals across the 11 editions.