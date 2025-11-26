Cristiano Ronaldo clear for World Cup opener despite red card

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 26 – Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play for Portugal in their opening game at next summer’s World Cup finals despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo, 40, was sent off for an elbow to Dara O’Shea’s back during Portugal’s 2-0 qualifying defeat earlier this month.

Violent conduct normally carries a three-match ban but Ronaldo has had the second and third matches suspended for a year.

BBC Sport understands that the fact it was his first red card in 226 international appearances was taken into account.

Ronaldo sat out the match against Armenia on 16 November so will not miss any games in the United States next summer.

A Fifa statement said: “If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately.”

Ronaldo scored five goals in qualifying as Portugal won Group F to reach their seventh straight World Cup.

The 48 teams will find out which group they are in at a draw shown live on the BBC on Friday, 5 December.