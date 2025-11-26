Cold feet? Gor Mahia Request Mashemeji Derby Postponement Amid Venue Crisis - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia fans celebrate Austin Odhiambo's goal against AFC Leopards. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Cold feet? Gor Mahia Request Mashemeji Derby Postponement Amid Venue Crisis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 26, 2025 — Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have formally asked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to postpone this Saturday’s highly-anticipated Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards, citing the unavailability of a suitable venue.

In a letter addressed to FKF’s Leagues and Competitions Manager Frank Ogolla, Gor Mahia Secretary General Nicanor Arum informed the federation that the club has failed to secure an appropriate stadium for the November 29 fixture.

The match had initially been scheduled to be played at the Nyayo National Stadium but logistical issues, coupled with stadium availability complications, have left the club without a viable option.

“We have been unable to secure a suitable venue for the fixture, we kindly request that the match be postponed to a later date,” Arum wrote, adding that the club regrets any inconvenience caused.

The timing of the disruption adds extra weight to an already turbulent week for K’Ogalo.

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia suffered one of their heaviest defeats in recent memory, a 4–1 capitulation to APS Bomet, a side that had been anchored at the bottom of the table and had only won one match all season.

The result stunned fans and dented Gor Mahia’s early-season momentum, leading to increased pressure on the team ahead of the derby, one of the country’s biggest fixtures.

Now, with the derby in limbo, attention shifts to FKF’s next move.

For fans on both sides of the rivalry, the hope is that the match, always a highlight of the Kenyan football calendar, will be staged under the right conditions befitting its history and magnitude.

