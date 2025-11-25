Two Kenyan Firms Shortlisted For The 2025 NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator Demo Day

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 25 – Two Kenyan companies are among ten firms shortlisted for the 2025 NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator startup companies from five African countries.

ProPath Sports and Safia Health will battle it out for the top five prize winning slots when the initiative which the league launched last year to support the continent’s technology ecosystem and the next generation of African entrepreneurs, will see the ten finalists pitch their products to a panel of international industry leaders at a Demo Day at Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMU-Africa) in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday, December 5.

ProPath Sports revolutionizes athlete discovery in Kenya with data-driven talent identification; its iSTEAM program covers all aspects of talent development.

Safia Health (Kenya) offers personalized training regiments that integrate fitness, recovery, and mental well-being tracking into a unified platform, offering value to athletes and coaches.

The 10 startups, which were selected from more than 700 applications, will pitch their products to a panel of international industry leaders who will choose five winners to receive financial support and the opportunity to join CMU-Africa’s 12-month Business Incubation Program as part of its Innovation Hub, which helps African tech startups transform proof-of-concept prototypes and preliminary market assessments into scalable, market-ready products and services.

“The quality of this year’s applications reflects the incredible talent and creativity among Africa’s young entrepreneurs as well as the important role that the sport and creative industries are playing in the continent’s development,” said NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi. “These startups represent the bold spirit of innovation rising across the continent – where creativity meets purpose, and ideas have the power to scale beyond borders.”

Other companies that will compete for the five prize-winning spots are;

•Athlon Technology (Egypt) aims to leverage accessible mobile technology and AI to provide video analysis for amateur and budget-constrained sports teams while addressing a market gap with a user-friendly, hardware-light solution.

•Atsur (Nigeria) leverages blockchain technology to promote investment in African art and support artists and art communities.

•CoLab (South Africa) is a platform that brings together creatives, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, providing a space to connect, manage projects, and bring ideas to life.

•Contestify (Nigeria) is an all-in-one platform that streamlines contest management, offering real-time judging, transparent scoring, and instant payouts.

•Fitclan (Egypt) is a digital fitness hub that leverages a flexible subscription model for individuals and corporate clients.

•Novate (Morocco) offers a unique, immersive virtual reality (VR) football viewing experience with features such as seat selection, camera switching, social voice chat, and live stats.

•Reborn (Morocco) offers comprehensive performance indicators that give athletes deep insights into their physical condition and on-field performance, essential for identifying strengths, areas for improvement, and optimizing overall performance.

•SongDis (Nigeria) provides comprehensive digital distribution and services tailored for African independent artists and labels.

NBA Africa also announced that CMU-Africa has joined as an Official Partner of the program, which is open to early-stage African startup companies that develop solutions in the sport and creative industries.

CMU-Africa is the only U.S. research university offering its master’s degrees with a full-time faculty, staff, and operations in Africa.

ServiceNow – an AI platform for business transformation whose Now Assist and AI agents help organizations deliver faster and smarter experiences at scale – also serves as an Official Partner of NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator, while ALX Ventures – a leading technology incubator that provides the continent’s tech leaders with access to the skills and tools to launch and scale their startups – is once again operating the program.

Last year, four prize-winning companies – Festival Coins (Nigeria), Salubata (Nigeria), HustleSasa (Kenya), and UBR VR (Egypt) – were awarded financial support and mentorship as part of the inaugural edition of the program.