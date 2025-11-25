Bottom Side APS Bomet Thrash Leaders Gor Mahia At Nyayo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Gor Mahia were shocked to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of strugglers APS Bomet in a catch-up fixture hosted at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

K’Ogalo took the lead five minutes after kick-off courtesy of Ghanian George Amonoo’s trike, but Hansel Ochieng netted a quick brace within three minutes in the 39th and 42nd to wrap the first half 2-1 ahead.

Returning for the last half, APS Bomet added two more goals in the 77th and 87th minutes to complete the rout.

The win ensured APS Bomet picked a second win of the season and got off the bottom to sit second last on eight points, one ahead of Kariobangi Sharks.