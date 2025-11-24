Spectacular Performances As Final Round Of Shell Autocross Championship Delivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24— The final round of the Shell Autocross championship, held over the weekend at Stoni Athi Resort, wrapped up with spectacular performances across junior and senior categories, as drivers battled for supremacy in challenging track conditions.

Vivo Energy Kenya Marketing Manager Yvonne Samantha lauded the crews for splendid performances at the event.

“Today marks a splendid end of the season, we congratulate each one of you for your sheer determination and hard-work to get here, We are glad that Shell V-Power has powered your journey in Motorsport , as a brand we are committed to nurturing Motorsport from success to another,” said Yvonne

Aman Ganatra, Michuki Hinga, Neel Gohil, Cheche Ababu and Sean Njumbi overcame fierce competition to rack up major honors in the Autocross while Tariq Rashid, Ian Duncan,Neel Gohil, Suleiman Munyua shine in the Autocross plus category.

In the Autocross class, Amaan Ganatra, navigated by Mudasar Chaudry, delivered a masterclass performance with a blistering best-of-three time of 09:04.72 in the 4WD with 35 mm restrictor category.

Suleiman Munyua celebrates his victory in the 2wd Turbo cars class yesterday’s Shell Autocross Championship season finale stages at Stoni Athi Resort

The duo demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout their heats, posting times that kept competitors at bay. Sahib Omar secured second place with 09:14.51, while Issa Amwari, navigated by Mwangi Kioni, rounded out the podium with 09:21.80.

The junior categories provided plenty of excitement, with young talent on full display. In the Alpha Junior Buggy class, Sean Njumbi emerged victorious with 11:51.01, ahead of Kyan Githinji Gichuki (13:43.89) and Myles O’Neal (15:18.26).

The Beta Junior Buggy saw Muzakkir Mohammed take the top spot with 12:56.63, narrowly beating Allan Bengi’s 13:51.01.

The Cadet Junior Buggy class witnessed a thrilling battle between the Bengi family members and Karamveer Rooprai. Cheche Ababu claimed victory with 09:45.84, while Eann Bengi finished second at 09:57.57.

Rooprai secured third place with 10:50.47, demonstrating the competitive nature of the youth categories.

In the Night Stage special event, which tested drivers’ skills under challenging lighting conditions, the competition remained fierce.

Amaan Ganatra and Mudasar Chaudry posted the fastest time of 03:23.6 in the 4WD with the 35mm restrictor class, while Ian Duncan clocked 03:32.9. Suleiman Munyua won the 2WD turbo cars category.

The junior categories saw strong performances from Kyan Githinji Gichuki (06:26.5) in Alpha Junior Buggy and Muzakkir Mohammed (05:16.4) in Beta Junior Buggy.

The next season of the Shell Autocross promises more high-octane action as competitors look to build on their Round 7 performances.