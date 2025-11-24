Sharks Admit Mentality Holding Them Back as Winless Run Continues - Capital Sports
Humphrey Aroko celebrates a goal for Kariobangi SHarks. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Kenyan Premier League

Sharks Admit Mentality Holding Them Back as Winless Run Continues

Published

NAIROBI, November 24, 2025 — Kariobangi Sharks assistant coach Edwin Seda says the team’s struggles are now more psychological than tactical, after their 1–1 draw with AFC Leopards extended their wait for a second win of the season.

Seda admitted that Sharks’ recurring defensive lapses, especially in dealing with aerial balls, have cost them precious points.

He believes that even a small adjustment in their defensive line could make a significant difference.

“We have had some slight defensive lapses. When you look at the goals we’ve conceded, if we push our lines just a little higher, maybe the headed balls would travel a longer distance,” Seda said.

The early injury to goal-scorer Humphrey Aroko also disrupted Sharks’ rhythm.

According to Seda, Aroko’s role in connecting play and releasing the two number 10s was crucial, and his departure in the first half left a visible void.

“His injury affected our style because his ball retention and ability to release the two number 10s was very efficient. When he went out, the link-up play disappeared,” he explained.

But beyond tactics and injuries, Seda pointed to mentality as Sharks’ biggest hurdle.

Despite improved effort and structure, the team has repeatedly failed to protect leads, something he says can only be solved in the minds of the players.

“We are still fighting to get our second win of the season. Tactically the boys have really tried, but we must push in games where we are leading so we can maintain the lead. This is an issue of mentality. It’s not about training, but everyone in the group understanding that we’re in a difficult position and doing their best to get us out of the bottom,” the former AFC Leopards player said.

With Sharks desperate to climb away from the league’s lower end, Seda insists the players must develop the mental steel needed to turn competitive performances into victories as they prepare to face Muranga Seal on Sunday.

