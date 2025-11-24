Saudi Fund for Development and FIFA join forces to provide financial support for sports infrastructure in developing nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Unlocking the potential of sports to drive economic and social development, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and FIFA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allocate up to Ksh 129 billion (USD 1 billion) in concessional loans for the construction and rehabilitation of sports stadiums and essential surrounding infrastructure in developing countries around the world.

The agreement underscores a shared commitment to support developing nations in strengthening their sports ecosystems as part of broader efforts to advance social and economic development.

The programme will prioritise developing nations and their respective FIFA Member Associations (MAs), helping them invest in facilities that drive growth, create opportunity, and inspire participation at every level.

This commitment is backed by compelling evidence of sport’s economic impact as independent reports estimate that the global sports economy contributes nearly 2 percent of world gross domestic product, underscoring its growing role as a driver of employment, tourism, and community development.

With 211 MAs worldwide, the gap between nations with world-class facilities and those without remains wide.

This partnership seeks to support national governments in designing, financing, and building modern multi-sport venues that meet international standards and serve as hubs for community life, education, and inclusion.

The new facilities will create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and strengthen social cohesion by giving young people safe and modern spaces to convene, train and compete.

Through these concessional loans, SFD and FIFA will actively collaborate with national authorities to deliver projects that contribute to long-term economic resilience and local capacity building.

The initiative will also act as seed financing to attract other development institutions, private-sector partners, and regional organisations, creating a scalable model for sustainable sports development across emerging economies.

Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the SFD, said: “Sport is more than competition—it’s a catalyst for development and inclusion. Through concessional financing, we are helping countries build the infrastructure they need to unlock potential, empower young people, and strengthen communities for generations to come.”

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, added: “FIFA’s role is to develop football worldwide, and many of our FIFA Member Associations need additional support for the infrastructure necessary to host competitions.

Through this memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Fund for Development, up to USD 1 billion will be made available via concessional loans to finance the construction and enhancement of FIFA-certified stadiums.

This agreement is a crucial step in ensuring our FIFA Member Associations have the facilities to make football truly global.”

For the SFD, this partnership is elevating sport infrastructure as a core component of its development agenda, recognising the sector’s unique ability to generate employment, boost tourism, promote health, and strengthen community ties.

Building on over five decades of impact—supporting more than 800 development projects worth over USD 22 billion across 100 countries—SFD continues to drive sustainable growth through development financing and projects that improve lives and foster lasting prosperity.