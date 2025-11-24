Leads United Defend Nairobi BingwaFest Title, New Champions Crowned in Rugby and Basketball

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24—Leads United beat Lucky Summer Sports to defend the men’s football Nairobi Region Betika BingwaFest title as Macmillan Starlets edged out defending champions Embakasi South Ladies at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, November 23rd.

Henry Krop struck twice in the second half, breaking the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half and doubling the score 10 minutes later, with Jasper Omwando scoring the other goal as Leeds, who are also the national champions, won 3-0 against Lucky Summer.

“We are excited to defend the Nairobi region title, playing at Nyayo Stadium. I had never played here before, like most of our players, and this was a good experience for us. Our focus now shifts to the national title, and we will work hard to ensure that we defend that one too,” an elated Vincent Chiluka, Leads United captain, offered after the match.

Nairobi BingwaFest football action between Macmillan Starlets (Yellow) and Embakasi South Ladies

In the women’s final, Embakasi Ladies took an early lead through Nelly Okoth in the 13th minute, but Phoebe Awuor restored parity seven minutes later from the penalty spot.

Marion Wafula gave Macmillan Starlets the lead in the second minute of stoppage time just before the break, with Mary Erima sealing the title with a strike in the 79th minute to see Macmillan win 3-1.

Following their triumphs, Leads and Macmillan took home Ksh 1 million each, while Lucky Summer and Embakasi South Ladies pocketed Ksh 500,000. Shauri Moyo United and Valeo Starlets received Ksh 250,000 for finishing in third place.

Betika’s Head of Brand, Eric Mwiti, said, “Congratulations to all the winners for their effort throughout the year. For the Nairobi edition of BingwaFest, we tried as much as possible to have the matches held across different venues within the region so that different communities would experience the magic of BingwaFest, and we are happy to have made that decision.”

Nairobi BingwaFest rugby action between Stingerz (green) and Blak Blad

New champions were crowned in rugby for both men and women. Stingerz saw off Blak Blad 7-5 in a tightly contested match in the men’s final as Kiambaa Women dispatched Kenya Harlequins Women 27-0 in the ladies’ final at the same venue.

Strathmore Leos and NYS Nairobi Women finished third after edging out RDJs and Impala Women, respectively.

Stingerz and Kiambaa Women received Ksh 1 million each, while Blad and Quins pocketed Ksh 500,000. Leos and NYS Nairobi Women took home Ksh 250,000 for finishing third.

Nairobi BingwaFest basketball action between Underdogs (red) and Hawks

In basketball, Underdogs lived up to their name as they upset favourites Hawks in the women’s final to win 17-15 and be crowned new champions. ANSA beat Heart 14-12 in yet another fiercely contested final to emerge the best among men.

Underdogs and ANSA took home Ksh 500,000 each, while Hawks and Heart received Ksh 250,000. Wizards and Black Gs were awarded Ksh 100,000 each for finishing third.

Focus now shifts to the fifth leg of the season, set to be held in Meru from December 15 to December 21.