Kipsang, Jebet continue hot streak in World Cross Country Tour - Capital Sports
Matthew Kipsang in action at the World Championships in Tokyo. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Kipsang, Jebet continue hot streak in World Cross Country Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2025 – Kenya’s Matthew Kipsang cruised to victory at yesterday’s Atapuerca International Cross Country Tour in Spain to continue his latest winning run

The 30-year-old clocked 20:05 to win the men’s 6.8 km race, ahead of the Spaniard duo of Rodrigue Kwizera (20:06) and Thierry Ndayikunda (20:14) who finished second and third respectively

The win was Kipsang’s third this month after winning the Cardiff Challenge in Wales as well as the Soria International Cross Country in Spain.

In Cardiff, he clocked 28:14 to clinch the men’s 9.6km before stopping the timer at 23:10 to take top honour in the men’s 8.9km race in Soria, a week ago.

Jebet flies Kenyan flag high

In the women’s race in Atapuerca, Kenya’s Sheila Jebet clocked 22:34 to finish second, as world and Olympics silver medallist Nadia Batoccletti won in 22:21.

Kenyan-born Kazakhstan runner, Daisy Jepkemei took the final podium place in 22:35.

The 19-year-old Jebet was competing in her third consecutive race of this season’s World Cross Country Tour.

Her first was at the Cardiff Cross Country Challenge in Wales on November 8 where she clocked 20:31 to finish second in the women’s 6.4km.

She also finished second at the Soria International Cross Country after timing 27:55 in the women’s 8km.  

