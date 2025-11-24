Kibwage Warns Against Complacency as Gor turn attention to APS Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2025 — Gor Mahia defender Mike Kibwage says the league leaders have already shifted their attention to Tuesday’s clash against struggling APS Bomet, barely 48 hours after edging his former club Tusker FC 1–0 in a tightly contested match.

Kibwage, who put in a commanding display at the back, admitted the win over Tusker was anything but easy.

“It was a difficult game. The opponents were good, they are a big club and also my former side, so of course we expected it to be tough. But all in all, we thank God for the three points,” he said.

The victory helped Gor Mahia maintain their position at the top of the table as they prepare to face the newly-promoted APS Bomet, a match that on paper, looks straightforward but carries the risk of complacency.

APS Bomet have endured a difficult start to life in the top flight, sitting bottom of the Kenya Premier League standings with only one win from eight matches.

Despite the form book heavily favouring Gor Mahia, Kibwage insists the team will not take anything for granted.

“The strategy is always one game at a time. Today all focus was on Tusker, and now all our focus is on Tuesday as we take on APS Bomet,” he emphasized.

Kibwage also reserved praise for K’Ogalo’s supporters, whose growing presence has been felt throughout the season.

“I want to thank the fans, they have been adding in numbers day by day and we appreciate them. The good thing is that we are winning, and that’s the best way to appreciate them.”

With Gor Mahia chasing yet another league title, tomorrow’s fixture offers a chance to widen the gap at the summit but only if they maintain the discipline and intensity that carried them past Tusker.