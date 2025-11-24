Junior Stars storm to Afcon qualifiers semis after dimming Bright Stars of South Sudan - Capital Sports
Action between Junior Stars and Somalia during their Cecafa Regional qualifiers on Tuesday. PHOTO/FKF

Harambee Stars

Junior Stars storm to Afcon qualifiers semis after dimming Bright Stars of South Sudan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2025 – Derrick Khatete and Trevor Nasasiro scored on either side of the game as the national under 17 team beat South Sudan 2-0 at the Cecafa Regional qualifiers in Addis Ababa on Monday evening.

Junior Stars were on the prowl for their second win of the tournament and were duly rewarded in the 12th minute through Khatete’s close range shot amidst a crowded penalty box.

The South Sudanese came back all guns blazing in the second half but the Kenyans held the fort.

Their defensive efforts bore fruit at the end of the pitch when Nasasiro latched on to a through ball in the 89th minute to slot past the onrushing keeper.

The win now ushers William Muluya’s charges into the semis — and with a golden chance of qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

