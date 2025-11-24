Hell hath no fury like Leopards aggrieved: Ambani fumes at linesman in draw against Kariobangi Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2025 – AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani is the latest tactician to lament over the level of officiating in the Kenya Premier League.

The 13-time league champions drew 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday and the gaffer believes the match officials swayed the tie.

Ambani was particularly irked by one of the linesmen who he believes came with a pre-determined result in mind.

“I rarely complain about officiating but for today I feel that the officiating was not up to par. In particular, the linesman…I don’t know if he came with a predetermined result because he would not want to hear anything. He did not want to be corrected,” the former Ingwe legend bemoaned.

Even as he swung his claws at the referees, it was not lost to Ambani that his charges could have done better.

They went behind early in the first half through Humphrey Aroko’s goal, the national under 20 team player outmuscling three defenders to fire past Humphrey Katasi in the goal.

“We lost our concentration and that is something that cannot be condoned at this level of the game. Players need to be switched on from the first to the last minute. It is something we keep talking about and as a coach, it does not make me happy that we are yet to learn from it,” Ambani said.

A bright spark on an otherwise dull afternoon was Victor Omune who netted Leopards’ leveller in the second half.

It was his second goal this season after scoring against Mathare United, earlier this month.

Ambani praised the midfielder’s contribution to the cause, expressing optimism of greater things to come from him.

“He has really proven to be a pivotal player that we can trust and build this team around. It was a great goal. Considering that he is not 100 per cent fit and playing like that, I can only say there is more to come from him,” he said.

AFC Leopards return to action next weekend when they face archrivals in the Mashemeji Derby.

However, the tie is shrouded in uncertainty due to unavailability of the Kasarani Stadium as well as Nyayo Stadium.