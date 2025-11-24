Bashir, Shisia and Ewoi Light Up Kisumu as Esports Series Heads Toward Explosive National Finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2025 — Kisumu turned into a battleground of elite digital talent on Sunday as the Kenya Esports Lake Series delivered a thrilling showcase of competition, passion and raw skill at Alliance Française, Kisumu.

With hundreds of fans crowding the venue and the country’s best gamers vying for slots at the National Finals in February 2026, the lakeside city lived up to its reputation as one of the country’s most vibrant esports hubs.

The event, a key stop following Nakuru and Eldoret, reaffirmed the growing force of Kenya’s esports scene, with action unfolding across EA FC 26, FC Mobile and eFootball Mobile.

The biggest storyline came from the EA FC 26 category, where Kisingo Bashir, popularly known as Bashir, produced a dominant run to lift the title.

Competitors face each other at the Kisumu leg of the Esports Series.

He brushed aside hometown favourite James Awinyo (Dulo) in the semifinals before sealing an emphatic 6–3 victory over Allan Mwinami (Opto99) in a high-scoring final that had fans roaring.

Opto99, who had delivered one of the day’s most dramatic moments with a last-gasp semifinal winner against Joash Agutu (Jojodapey), settled for second place, while Dulo rebounded by cruising past Jojodapey 4–3 in the third-place playoff.

The top five names from Kisumu, Bashir, Opto99, Dulo, Jojodapey and Marlone77 , now advance to Nairobi.

In the FC Mobile category, the spotlight shifted to Brian Shisia, whose consistency and calmness under pressure carried him to the top of the podium.

Competitors face off with each other in the Kisumu leg of the Esports Series.

He was followed closely by David Ochiel, whose tactical discipline shone throughout the day, while rising star Darren Cole impressed with a gritty run that earned him third place and a ticket to the national stage.

The eFootball Mobile contest belonged to Lincoln Ewoi, who delivered one of the most composed and commanding performances of the series so far.

Ewoi’s sharp decision-making carried him to the title ahead of David Kipngetich, with Castro Aggrey rounding off the podium after navigating a tough bracket.

With the Lake Series complete, the Kenya Esports Series now shifts focus to its remaining 2025–2026 stops in Mombasa and Nairobi before culminating in the National Finals next February.

The qualifiers from Kisumu join those from Nakuru and Eldoret in what is shaping up to be the most competitive national showdown the circuit has seen, a sign of Kenya’s rapidly rising esports landscape and its expanding pool of elite digital athletes.