Wanza Clinches Double Victory at BingwaFest Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23, 2025 – Diana Wanza was the standout athlete during the Nairobi region BingwaFest showdown held at the Kasarani Annex on Saturday, November 22, clinching gold in the women’s 10,000m and 5,000m races to go home Ksh 550,000 richer.

The 26-year-old clocked opened the day by clocking 33:18.7 in the 10,000 race during the morning session, finishing ahead of Diana Chepkemoi and Regina Wambui, who timed 33:50.4 and 34:00.0, respectively.

Wanza was awarded Ksh 300,000 for triumphing in the 10,000m, as Chepkemoi pocketed Ksh 250,000, with Wambui taking home Ksh 200,000.

Action in the women’s 10,000m.

She then stopped the clock in 16:04.2 in the 5,000m to earn Ksh 250,000 more, leading Chepkemoi again, who clocked 16:31.5, as Mercy Jelimo (16:35.6) came home third to seal the podium places.

Speaking after her double triumph, Wanza said: “Today has been a good day for me and I am happy to have won both the 10,000m and 5,000m races. I had trained well, and the body responded perfectly; my race execution was just like I had planned it. I look forward to the national finals.”

In the men’s 10,000m race, Anthony Kibiwot (29:27.7) finished first ahead of Silas Senchura (29:28.0) and Ernest Kimutai (29:30.0), who finished second and third in that order.

Ezekiel Letaya cut the tape after 14:00.8 to win the men’s 5,000m, followed by Gideon Kipngetich (14:01.2) and Gerald Kipkemboi (14:03.5).

Judy Kemunto (4:17.3) won the women’s 1500m race as Pauline Muhonja Ndusu (4:23.5) and Diana Chepkemoi (4:28.3) finished second and third, the bronze being Chepkemoi’s third podium finish for the day.

The men’s race was won by Obadiah Kipleting (3:48.5) with Wycliff Meibuko Sikiyio (3:48.9) and Edger Chege (3:50.0) finishing second and third, respectively.

Action in the men’s 10,000m.

In the men’s 400m, Kelvin Kiprotich clocked 46.3 to emerge the winner ahead of David Sanayek (46.5) and Allan Kipyego (46.5) in that order.

Mercy Adongo timed 54.5 seconds to win the women’s race, with Joan Cherono (55.8) finishing second and Gladys Muthoni (55.9) third.

Louis Khawel stormed to victory in 10.2 seconds in the men’s 100m ahead of Hesborn Odour (10.3) and Steve Odhiambo (10.3), a race that had 19 heats.

Mercy Aketch clocked 12.0 seconds to win the women’s race as Ivon Namuma (12.1) finished second, with Valerine Gakeni (12.3) sealing the podium places.

World Cross Country Championship-bound Purity Chepkirui clocked 2:06.2 to win the women’s 800m ahead of Faith Chebet (2:07.1) and Pauline Muhonja Ndusu (2:07.9).

Kelvin Kimtai (1:47.6) finished ahead of Nicholas Kiplagat (1:48.2) to win the men’s race as Brian Masai (1:48.6) came home third.

Blaze clocked 47.0 to win the women’s 4X100M ahead of Prisons (47.6), who were second, as Beyond Barriers (47.9) finished third.

KDF (40.1) led Utawala A (40.2) and Team Nairobi (40.4) in the men’s 4X100m race.

KDF delivered yet another spectacular show in the 4X400m race as the team timed (3:05.3) to win gold, with the Eldoret team coming home second after clocking (3:06.7), and Prisons (3:10.4) finished third.

Blaze also dominated the women’s race with a time of 3:44.2, followed by Police (3:49.4) and Mombasa (4:01.4) in that order.

The focus now shifts to the fifth leg of the season, scheduled to take place in Meru from December 15-21.