No pleasantries: Harambee Starlets eye big win over Algeria in international friendly - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets line up before their match against the Gambia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

No pleasantries: Harambee Starlets eye big win over Algeria in international friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23, 2025 – Harambee Starlets striker Martha Amunyolet says they are out to make a statement against Algeria in this week’s international friendly in Algiers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amunyolet says they will not simply tick off the box of having played during the international break but will be aiming for a positive result.

“We are going there to give our best and to come back with a positive result. Personally, I will give my best to ensure that we come back with a positive result so as not to disappoint our fans,” the Vihiga Queens dangerwoman said.

Amunyolet has been in sizzling form for the Western Kenya-based champions, banging in eight goals in five games, including a five-goal haul against Kisped Queens on November 2.

She also scored twice against Bungoma Queens as well as against Kibera Soccer Women.

Amunyolet will be a key cog for Beldine Odemba’s side if they are to come away from North Africa with the bragging rights.

They will be using the twin friendly as preparations for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for which they booked their ticket after thrashing the Gambia 4-1 on aggregate.

Echoing Amunyolet’s sentiments, Kenya Police’s Medina Abubakar has urged fans to spur the Starlets to success from wherever they will be come Tuesday and Sunday.

“We have prepared well for the friendlies and the mood in the camp is very upbeat. We want to go there and come back with a positive result. We call on all our fans to continue rallying behind us and support us from wherever they’ll be watching us be it on the TV,” the midfielder said.

Starlets will be heading to North Africa in buoyant form considering the fact that their last trip there yielded a positive result.

They beat Tunisia by a solitary strike in their second round Wafcon qualifier in February this year to move on to the final stage.

The team departed for Algeria on Saturday evening ahead of the first of two friendlies on Wednesday (November 26).

The next tie is scheduled for Sunday (November 30).

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020