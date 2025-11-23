No pleasantries: Harambee Starlets eye big win over Algeria in international friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 23, 2025 – Harambee Starlets striker Martha Amunyolet says they are out to make a statement against Algeria in this week’s international friendly in Algiers.

Amunyolet says they will not simply tick off the box of having played during the international break but will be aiming for a positive result.

“We are going there to give our best and to come back with a positive result. Personally, I will give my best to ensure that we come back with a positive result so as not to disappoint our fans,” the Vihiga Queens dangerwoman said.

Amunyolet has been in sizzling form for the Western Kenya-based champions, banging in eight goals in five games, including a five-goal haul against Kisped Queens on November 2.

She also scored twice against Bungoma Queens as well as against Kibera Soccer Women.

Amunyolet will be a key cog for Beldine Odemba’s side if they are to come away from North Africa with the bragging rights.

They will be using the twin friendly as preparations for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for which they booked their ticket after thrashing the Gambia 4-1 on aggregate.

Echoing Amunyolet’s sentiments, Kenya Police’s Medina Abubakar has urged fans to spur the Starlets to success from wherever they will be come Tuesday and Sunday.

“We have prepared well for the friendlies and the mood in the camp is very upbeat. We want to go there and come back with a positive result. We call on all our fans to continue rallying behind us and support us from wherever they’ll be watching us be it on the TV,” the midfielder said.

Starlets will be heading to North Africa in buoyant form considering the fact that their last trip there yielded a positive result.

They beat Tunisia by a solitary strike in their second round Wafcon qualifier in February this year to move on to the final stage.

The team departed for Algeria on Saturday evening ahead of the first of two friendlies on Wednesday (November 26).

The next tie is scheduled for Sunday (November 30).