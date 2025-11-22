Tusker coach Okere fumes at ‘early Christmas gift’ to Gor Mahia in league tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere was left pulling out his hair in fury after their 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia in Saturday’s Kenya Premier League at the Kasarani Stadium.

Okere says goalkeeper Brian Opondo should have done better to control the backpass, which ultimately led to the opener for K’Ogalo.

“It is a goal we should not be conceding at this level of competition. Obviously, he should have done better with the backpass because it led to an easy goal that was simply a gift to Gor Mahia,” the gaffer said.

The current league leaders broke the deadlock after only six minutes through Opondo’s costly mistake, in which he allowed a backpass to slip through his left foot to sneak into an empty net.

The goal left the brewers fighting to come back into the game to no avail.

Dennis Oalo had a glorious chance to equalise in the 28th minute when his long range strike caught Byrne Omondi off guard.

Commenting on the events of the game, Okere admitted Gor were deserving of the win for the way they managed themselves after going ahead.

“They took an early lead and then put up a solid defensive display…congratulations to them. For us, we have lost a game that we shouldn’t have been losing. We need to learn that at this level of the competition, such mistakes can be costly because teams are eagerly waiting to take full advantage of them,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

The defeat is Tusker’s fourth of the season in 10 games and sees them drop from their seventh position, following Kenya Police’s win over Mathare United on the same day.