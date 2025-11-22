Gor coach Akonnor bemoans poor display despite win over Tusker

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 22, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor concedes his team were below par despite their win over Tusker FC in a Kenya Premier League tie on Saturday evening.

The Ghanaian noted his charges struggled to curve out chances for themselves and allowed the brewers to put them on the backfoot.

“We didn’t do well and didn’t play as we wanted to do. Our opponents played on the high and made it very difficult for us. It wasn’t a very good match for us but what was most important for us was to get the three points. It would have been disastrous to either draw or lose,” the former Ghanaian national team coach said.

The 21-time league champions were dull for most part of the fixture after taking the lead through Collins Odhiambo’s own goal in the sixth minute

The defender’s back pass to Brian Opondo slipped through the goalkeeper’s foot to gift Gor an early goal, which they held to resolutely for another priceless win.

Akonnor admits he would have loved more from his charges.

“The goal was as a result of a mistake on their end. We didn’t create full chances for us to score. We struggled a little bit but obviously we are very happy with the three points. As time goes by, it seems that the opponents are also studying us and coming to terms with the way we play,” the former Wolfsburg player said.

He further attributed the team’s struggles to the short time available to prepare following the international break.

“We had seven players who were with the national team and they joined us on Friday. We wanted to continue with the same line-up that we had for the last game and so we had to use them for this match today,” Akonnor explained.

K’Ogalo’s next encounter is a date with bottom side APS Bomet on Tuesday afternoon, a fixture Akonnor says they will be prepared for to win.

“We will continue working and helping the players who were with the national team to gel in the squad in time for Tuesday. They have to understand how to go about the game. It is going to be a difficult week for us,” he said.

Gor sit atop the league table with 19 points from eight games, three better than second placed Kakamega Homeboyz.