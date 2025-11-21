Why strength and conditioning guru Kimani parted ways with Omanyala

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21, 2025 – Renowned strength and conditioning expert Geoffrey Kimani has confirmed that he has parted ways with Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

Kimani says he had signed a two-year contract with the 2022 African champion, which elapsed this year, after the World Championships in Tokyo.

“It was a two-year stint and moved on…it’s contractual,” Kimani said during an interview on Capital FM’s Jam Masters.

Omanyala linked with Kimani at the tailend of 2023, separating from his long-term tutor Duncan Ayiemba.

Looking back to his two-year partnership with Africa’s fastest man, Kimani expressed pride at what they were able to achieve within the same period.

Ferdinand Omanyala with coach Geoffrey Kimani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Our first year was good. We broke the national record twice in the 60m. Also, we made the final of the World Indoors…first Kenyan to finish fourth in the world indoors and then the same year ran the second fastest time in the world (9.79 seconds) and went to the Olympics,” Kimani said.

He added: “Then this year we broke the Africa record in the 150 meters. Finished in a few podium races in the Diamond League so there’s always a lot of things that are looked out by the shoe company that sponsored the athletes.”

The last competition in which the two worked together was at Tokyo where Omanyala once again endured a disappointing campaign.

The 29-year-old finished fifth in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m after clocking 10.09.

Other than working with Omanyala, Kimani boasts a rich resume as a strength and conditioning guru, working closely with the national men’s football team, Harambee Stars, as well as their rugby 7s counterparts, Shujaa.

He has also worked with the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) as the lead consultant, strength and conditioning.