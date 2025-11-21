Junior Stars beat Rwanda to resurrect Afcon hopes at Cecafa Regional qualifiers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nicholas Ochola celebrates his goal against Rwanda. PHOTO/CECAFA ONLINE

Harambee Stars

Junior Stars beat Rwanda to resurrect Afcon hopes at Cecafa Regional qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21, 2025 – The national under 17 football team came from a goal down to beat Rwanda in the second match of their Cecafa Regional qualifiers in Addis Ababa on Friday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Junior Stars went into the break trailing by a goal before Nasasiro Trevor and Nicholas Ochola scored in the second half to earn them all the three points.

The Junior Amavubi Stars shot into the lead in the 36th minute courtesy of Nshimiyimana Olivier, the forward sneaking into the box to tap in at the far post.

Coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges upped the ante in the second half, camping in their opponents’ half in search of a leveller.

It finally bore fruit in the 68th minute as Ochola expertly chested a rebound from the keeper to fire in the equaliser.

Nasasiro then ensured the three points in the 76th minute when he latched on to a loose ball from Ochola’s low cross on the right to fire in the second.

The win is the first of the tournament following their 1-1 draw against Somalia on Tuesday evening.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020