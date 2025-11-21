Gor duo Sweep October’s Kenya Premier League Monthly Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21, 2025 – Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa and head coach Charles Akonnor have been crowned the Kenya Premier League Player and Coach of the Month for October, respectively, after leading the record champions to a strong start in the 2025/26 campaign.

Musa topped the October shortlist after a standout month in which he delivered two goals and two assists, including a goal against Mathare United and a decisive assist versus Posta Rangers.

His form also earned him a recall to the Harambee Stars squad for the November friendlies against Equatorial Guinea and Senegal, marking his return to the national team fold after his maiden call-up in 2023.

Gor Mahia played six matches in October, winning five and drawing one, collecting 16 points to sit top of the Kenya Premier League table.

Gor coach Charles Akonnor poses with his award. PHOTO/KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

Musa played a direct role in four of the club’s goals during that run, the highest individual contribution in the squad across the month.

Akonnor’s recognition comes after seamlessly guiding Gor Mahia through this strong opening phase of the campaign.

The Ghanaian tactician, formerly captain of Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and head coach of Ghana’s national team, masterminded the club’s three clean sheets, tightened their defensive structure, and maintained an unbeaten home record through October.

His tactical influence was most evident in Gor’s ability to recover possession quickly, sustain pressure in wide areas, and rotate their young attacking unit, factors that helped the league leaders maintain the highest chance-creation rate in the division during the month.

Akonnor and Musa each received engraved Player and Coach of the Month trophies, along with cash awards of KSh 50,000 and KSh 75,000 respectively.

The monthly awards, introduced this season, also integrate a fan-voting component, worth 20% of the final tally, combined with performance data tracked by local analytics provider Tisini, which assesses up to 40 metrics per nominee.

Gor Mahia will now look to carry their momentum into the busy November-December fixtures as they chase a record-extending league title.

They face Tusker next, who are seventh despite playing two games more, on Saturday (November 22), at Kasarani Stadium.