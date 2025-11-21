‘Down but not cracked:’ Mwamba eye Kenya Cup return with good start to life in KRU Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21, 2025 – When a giant stumbles, the tremor is felt across the game and in Kenyan rugby, few names carry as much weight as Mwamba RFC , the iconic club formed in 1977 to break rugby’s racial barriers and open doors for indigenous Kenyan players.

Now, after their shock relegation from the Kenya Cup last season, the Black Shirts face the unfamiliar terrain of the KRU Championship.

But inside the Mwamba camp, the mood is less about mourning and more about rebirth.

On Saturday, Kulabu begin their campaign against NYS Spades at the Goan Institute a fixture loaded with meaning.

For many, it marks the start of Mwamba’s fight to reclaim their rightful place among Kenya’s elite.

For the players, especially the younger ones stepping into the limelight, it is the beginning of a new identity.

“It’s a new challenge. The club has not been in the Championship for as long as I can remember. But with every challenge comes an opportunity,” assistant coach Lavin Asego said.

Mwamba enter the season with a retooled technical structure, including a new head coach whose experience, Asego says, is already shaping the team’s direction.

A fresh tactical system and the arrival of several young players mean the opening weeks of the season will be as much about finding rhythm as collecting points.

“We have a few new boys and a new head coach, so it’s just about getting the game plan right. We’re going to face teams we haven’t faced before. But if we stick to our structures and our plan, that should carry us through. The biggest challenge is getting everyone on the same page,” Asego explained.

The recent Impala Floodlit tournament gave Mwamba an early competitive test, revealing both potential and areas needing sharpening.

Asego believes those lessons will prove crucial as the Championships grind begins.

Mwamba’s rebuild is anchored on young talent, a group Asego believes has the hunger necessary for such a journey.

“With every challenge comes an equal opportunity for each and every one of these players. We have a bunch of young lads, it’s just about giving them confidence and clarity,” he said.

The club’s youth-first approach isn’t new, Mwamba has always been a cradle of talent.

However, this season, the next generation is not just supplementing the squad; they are central to the revival plan.

Mwamba legends is house to legends like Collins Injera, the world-renowned try-scoring machine, Humphrey Kayange, former Kenya Sevens captain and World Rugby Hall of Famer, Edward Rombo — one of the first Kenyans to play professional rugby in Europe — Dennis Ombachi, celebrated 7s star and internet sensation among others.

The club has lifted multiple Sevens circuit titles, including Prinsloo, Driftwood, and Christie Sevens, and has historically been a powerhouse in nurturing new talent through its junior structures.

However, the last few years have been turbulent.

Without a permanent home ground and lacking the financial muscle of corporate-backed rivals, Mwamba’s performances dipped, culminating in last season’s relegation, ending decades in the top flight.

Despite the setback, Mwamba’s ambition is undiminished.

“The target is to bounce back to the Kenya Cup as quickly as possible. But we’re not looking too far ahead. It’s one game at a time. A win on Saturday will propel us to the next game. The focus for now is Saturday and getting that win,” Asego stressed.

Relegation battles and promotion chases are battles of consistency and Mwamba know this season will test their mental and physical endurance.

That combination of youth, experienced leadership, and the club’s famously stubborn spirit may just be the perfect recipe.

Saturday’s clash against NYS Spades is more than a match; it is a statement of intent.

It is Mwamba telling the rugby world that the rock may have rolled downhill, but it has not cracked.

It is Mwamba reminding Kenya that giants don’t disappear; they rebuild, regroup, and return stronger.

For Asego and his young squad, it is the first step on a long road back to the Kenya Cup.