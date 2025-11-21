Battle royale as KCB Golf Series to be Staged at Eldoret Golf Club - Capital Sports
Golfers George Njoroge, Eric Muriuki, Mbugua Macharia, and Mwangi Munge pose for a four-ball photo during the KCB East Africa Golf at the VetLab Sports Club, Nairobi, on October 25.

Golf

Battle royale as KCB Golf Series to be Staged at Eldoret Golf Club

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 21, 2025 – The par-71 Eldoret Golf Club will host the 27th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour this Saturday, as over 100 golfers are expected to headline the event ahead of the grand finale slated for December 5.

The top team from the weekend’s action will join 39 other teams that have already secured their places in the much-awaited grand finale that will feature players from Kenya and the East African region.

Eldoret Golf Club Captain Luka Cheserek expressed his delight ahead of the weekend’s action.

“We are excited to be part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour for the third year running. This competition has always drawn a huge number of golfers. This weekend, we expect over 100 golfers to take part in the tournament. Our course is in its absolute condition since our greenskeeper has been working day and night in preparation for this event,” Cheserek said.

Recently, at the Migaa Golf Course, the team of Martin Murimi, Michael Mithika, Wilfred Itegi, and William Mbuthia booked their place at the coveted finale after producing a stellar performance, winning with 153 points.

The KCB East Africa Golf Tour has grown into one of the region’s most vibrant platforms for amateur golfers. We are proud of the talent we have witnessed throughout the series, and we look forward to an exciting grand finale that will bring together over 200 golfers from across East Africa. Our goal remains to elevate the sport, promote regional integration, and provide more opportunities for golfers to compete at a higher level,” KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said.

The 2025 edition has expanded both in scale and impact, engaging more than 3,000 participants and supporting over 2,000 junior golfers through inclusive golf clinics held throughout the year.

In this article:
