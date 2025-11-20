Thunder looks to top group and keep Basketball Africa League return alive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nairobi City Thunder have already booked themselves a place in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 semi-finals, but will take on Johannesburg Giants in their final Group A match at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani Gymnasium on Thursday evening to fight for top group spot.

Both NCT and Johannesburg have a win each, after they edged out Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers, and will be clashing for positional glory in their second games.

Thunder, winners of the Elite 16 stage last season, are keen to finish top and avoid the top team from Group B, which has favourites Dar City.

Coach Brad Ibs says they expect it tough against the boys from Jo’burg.

“They are a good team. We have watched them and we know what to expect. They have some boys from MBB who we played against last season and definitely this is a familiar side. But they are equally tough and we will be ready to play a tough game against them. We are at home and looking towards doing well,” Ibs said.

Giants beat Blazers 92-71 in their opening match, a statement victory that is the highest in the tournament so far. Against Thunder, it will be a tough battle and one to watch.