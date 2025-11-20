Hamilton: I wake up thinking about driving

LONDON, Lewis Hamilton has defended his work ethic following criticism from Ferrari chairman John Elkann, saying he wakes up thinking about driving.

The seven-time champion and team-mate Charles Leclerc were told to “focus on driving and talk less” by Elkann after Ferrari suffered a double retirement at last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It left Ferrari fourth in the constructors’ championship – 36 points behind Mercedes and four adrift of Red Bull with three grands prix and a sprint remaining.

In a news conference before Sunday’s Las Vegas GP that focused almost entirely on Elkann’s comments, Hamilton was asked whether it was fair to ask him to focus more on driving.

“Not really. I wake up thinking about it, and I go to sleep thinking about it, and I think about it when I’m sleeping,” he said.

“If anything, I have to focus on being able to unplug more.

“It’s been a really heavy year. It’s been the busiest year that I think I’ve had. I’ve been at the factory more than I think I was at any other factory before.”

Hamilton said he did not take Elkann’s comments personally.

“I know where John’s intentions are,” he said.

“We speak sometimes several times a week, so we have spoken several times since last week. It’s all about bringing the team together and we are all really together. We are all deep in it.

“The passion just runs so deep. But I love that and I can never fault someone for having passion like that.”

Hamilton ended his 11-year stint at Mercedes in 2024, joining Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The 40-year-old’s debut season in red has been difficult, with Hamilton sixth in the standings.

“There’s just been so much to do and so much to learn. It’s definitely tough when we’re all working for something and then you fall back,” he said.

“It’s like we’re climbing up a mountain, then you arrive at the weekend and you kind of slip a few steps back or 10 steps back. You have to then get back up and try again the next time.

“I’ve backed this team 100% and I back myself 100%. I know that when we get things right, it’s going to be amazing, and I can’t wait for that moment because I’d love to see what you’re going to write after that.

“I truly believe that’s what’s going to happen. I’m just not losing sight of that, even through the difficult days that we’ve had.”

Hamilton won the sprint race at the second grand prix of the season in China but has failed to land a podium finish this year. Team-mate Leclerc has scored seven podiums.

But the novelty of racing for Ferrari has not waned for Hamilton.

“I still pinch myself, honestly, that I’m in red, that I get to drive a Ferrari and get to represent so many of these amazing people that you don’t get to see back at the factory,” he said.

“I joined this team knowing full well that it takes time to steer a ship in a different direction.

“This is a huge thing. It’s a huge organisation. There’s so many moving parts. You can’t fix it in the click of a finger. It takes real time.

“It’s not been what any of us wanted in terms of a season, with the troubles that we’ve had and the results that we’ve had. We’ve just continued to push on, full steam.”

Despite his difficulties, Hamilton says his first campaign at Ferrari has “reminded me how resilient I am”.

“I back this team 100%, I back myself 100% and I know that when we get things right it is going to be amazing,” said Hamilton.

“I cannot wait for that moment and I truly believe that will happen and I am not losing sight of that even with all the difficult days we have had.”

Leclerc said Elkann called him on the morning after the Sao Paulo GP to tell him he was planning to make the comments.

“John called me to catch up and said the message he wanted to send was a positive one, that we want to do better,” Leclerc said.

“I have always tried my best. I will try to do better. That is the priority in the team and what we want to do.”