Who sanctioned Harambee Stars 'nightmarish' friendly against Senegal? - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars' Chris Alpha Onyango in action against Senegal. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Harambee Stars

Who sanctioned Harambee Stars ‘nightmarish’ friendly against Senegal?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 19, 2025 – A day after their thorough slaughter by the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the painful process of post-mortem has began for Harambee Stars.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What went wrong? What could have been? Most importantly, who sanctioned the match?

Before their departure for Turkey, Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis admitted that they had not planned on playing Senegal in the latest round of international break.

Instead, it was a last minute change, which he conceded was a nice surprise to the technical bench, nonetheless.

“It was a nice surprise for us…we don’t know how or who’s agreed to the fixture but we were discussing playing Comoros and Madagascar but I think things changed with the guys hosting the matches. Then we got Equatorial Guinea and then a little later…Senegal was added,” Manousakis said.

The gaffer further clarified that the intention of the technical bench was always to play two matches during the current international break.

“We wanted to play two matches in this international window to give everyone a chance to play but like I said, we don’t know how it has happened but we will look forward to test our boys against the best team, not only in Africa, but also in the world,” Manousakis said during the interview at Kasarani Annex.

Harambee Stars suffered their worst ever defeat since independence, losing 8-0 to the 2021 African champions.

What began as an opportunity to sharpen the largely young squad with a taste of international football quickly dissipated into a massacre as the Senegal tore through Kenya’s defence with ease.

It was like a pack of hungry wolves always ready to pounce on any mistake by their opponents, scoring six goals in a one-sided first half in which Benni McCarthy’s men struggled to string more than two consecutive passes before losing possession.

The defeat followed Friday’s 1-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in the same city.

McCarthy has underlined his intentions to build a squad in time to become a formidable one at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020