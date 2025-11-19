Spain Capture FIFA World Cup Slot After Stalemate With Turkey

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Spain clinched automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup despite drawing with Turkey in Seville.

Luis de la Fuente’s side finish the campaign top of Group E, having won and kept a clean sheet in five of their six qualifying matches.

La Roja looked likely to maintain that flawless record when, after just four minutes, Dani Olmo squeezed the ball home from Marc Cucurella’s cut-back to score his 12th international goal on his first start since March.

But they conceded a first goal of their campaign when Deniz Gul guided the ball past Unai Simon to equalise three minutes before the break.

Turkey then went ahead on 54 minutes, Salih Ozcan powering a neat effort into the bottom left corner to leave Spain’s 30-match unbeaten run in competitive internationals under threat.

But in-form forward Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity eight minutes later with his sixth goal of qualifying, prodding home the rebound after Yeremy Pino’s effort was cleared off the line.

Second-placed Turkey needed to win by a seven-goal margin to deny Spain top spot and, while they showed tremendous spirit and fight, they could not overcome the European champions and had to settle for a play-off spot.

Barcelona forward Olmo had chances to double his side’s lead in the first half but was denied by two good saves from Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Baris Yilmaz’s acrobatic overhead kick also forced a superb save from Simon with the game finely poised at 1-1.

The result means only England will end the European World Cup qualifiers having not conceded a goal.