Rwanda’s Nsanzuwera Earns Spots in Two Sunshine Tour Events in South Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Rwanda’s top-ranked golfer and Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing (SDT–EAS) standout Celestin Nsanzuwera is set to compete in two major Sunshine Tour tournaments in South Africa this month, marking another significant milestone in his rising career.

Nsanzuwera will tee it up at the Vodacom Origins of Golf at the Pezula Championship Course from 20–23 November 2025, an event boasting a 500,000 South African Rands (approximately KES 18.8 million) prize fund.

The following week, he will compete in the prestigious Fitch & Leedes PGA Championship at St Francis Links from 27–30 November 2025, which carries a 3 million South African Rands (approximately KES 22.6 million) prize purse.

These invitations position Nsanzuwera among the elite African golfers competing at the highest levels of the sport and further highlight the growing impact of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing in developing world-class golf talent from the region.

Celestin Nsanzuwera takes it all in after sinking his last putt to win the SunDev East Africa Johnnie Walker Classic in Diani

Nsanzuwera has been among the tour’s most successful players this season, recording multiple victories at the Q-School in Naivasha, at the Diamonds Leisure Lodge, at his home club Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, as well as consistent top-three finishes in recent Kenyan legs at the Betika Masters held at VetLab Sports Club and Limuru Country Club.

His consistency has propelled him to second place on the SDT Order of Merit with 1,088.33 points, behind only Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu.

These strong performances have positioned him as one of the region’s first true contenders for progression into the Sunshine Tour and, eventually, other major global golf events.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Nsanzuwera said he was honoured and motivated by the opportunity.

“Playing two Sunshine Tour events is a big step for me and my career. My goal this season has been to test myself against the best, and the SDT–EAS has prepared me well. I have gained confidence from my wins and top finishes, and I want to carry that momentum to South Africa. I will give my best and represent Rwanda and the East African region proudly,” said Nsanzuwera.

Sunshine Tour Commissioner Thomas Abt praised Nsanzuwera’s progress and underscored the strategic purpose of the East Africa Swing:

“Celestin’s progression into Sunshine Tour events is exactly what the Sunshine Development Tour was created for. Development tours are the engines that prepare players for the highest levels of professional golf. What we are seeing with Celestin is a clear sign that East African golfers can, and will, compete on bigger stages. We congratulate him and look forward to seeing many more players from the SDT–EAS follow this same pathway.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera tees off during the second round of the Betika Masters, the eighth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at Limuru Country Club

East Africa Swing Tournament Director David Kihara said Nsanzuwera’s achievement reflects the growing competitiveness of the tour.

“Celestin is a perfect example of what consistent, structured competition can do for an athlete. Since the start of the season, his game has shown incredible maturity, technically, mentally, and strategically.”

“That is the value of this tour, giving players real opportunities to grow and create pathways into bigger events. We are confident he will hold his own in South Africa and that many more SDT players will follow in his footsteps.”

Nsanzuwera’s participation in the Sunshine Tour marks another major step in strengthening East Africa’s presence on the continental golf stage.

He becomes the latest beneficiary of the Sunshine Tour’s integration with the SDT–EAS, which continues to offer players OWGR points, international exposure, and now, progression into some of the most competitive fields on the continent.