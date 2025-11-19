Okoth scores as Ulinzi shoot down relegation ‘bedmates’ APS Bomet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 19, 2025 – Paul Okoth scored his second goal of the season as Ulinzi Stars beat Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Kericho Green Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The towering striker came to the fore in the second half, firing past Bob Cetric to give Stephen Ocholla’s side a much-needed win.

It is the soldiers’ second victory of the season following their opening day triumph over Murang’a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena on September 21.

The win takes their tally for the season to nine points in nine games.

On the other hand, the newly-promoted APS Bomet continue their dalliance with relegation, having only won once in eight games.

They lie bottom of the league with five points.