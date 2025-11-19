Lionesses coach Odongo waxes lyrical over debutants Nariaka, Chikombe after stellar show at Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 19, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team head coach Simon Odongo has praised debutants Edith Nariaka and Nelly Chikombe for their tremendous contributions at the past weekend’s Africa Women’s 7s in Nairobi.

Odongo says the duo gelled in seamlessly with their teammates, a testament of their innumerable talent and importance to the depth of the squad.

“This was their first international event…their first championships. If you look at the way they played…like regulars rather than debutants. For us, getting an extra depth is an added plus. We also have Grace (Adhiambo) who came from France this week and fitted in right with the team…Janet Okello, who has been in Japan, as well.

Kenya Lionesses players huddle up before their match against Ivory Coast. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

Nariaka – the Lionesses’ best player at last month’s Safari 7s – as well as Chikombe were new additions to the senior team at the continental competition in which Kenya finished second.

The two took to the international stage as a duck to water, playing pivotal roles in Kenya’s run to a silver medal.

In particular, Nariaka was instrumental with her speedy runs on the opening day of the championships, scoring in the Lionesses’ mauling of Ivory Coast and Ghana in their Pool B matches.

Chikombe then scored the opening try as Odongo’s charges swatted aside a stubborn Zimbabwe 26-12 in the quarterfinals on Sunday morning.

Nelly Chikombe sprints away as Faith Livoi watches on. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

Amid the myriad positives for Odongo, there is still the lingering pain of losing at home to Blitzboks in a one-sided final that ended 22-0 in favour of the defending champions.

He conceded it was a bad day in the office for his charges albeit he is happy for the opportunity for the younger members of the squad to test themselves against the best.

Edith Nariaka celebrates after scoring against Ivory Coast. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

“First of all, well done to South Africa…congratulations to qualifying for Division 3. Commiserations to Uganda for missing out on a slot. For us as Lionesses, we set out to use as many players as possible. As a coach, I am proud because we got as many players as possible to play against the best teams in the world,” the gaffer said.

Up next for the Lionesses is another campaign in the restructured World Rugby Series in which they will be playing in Division 2.

Odongo says they will build upon the successes of the past season where they clinched the World Challenger Series.

“There are so many areas in our game we need to go back and address. I think we will work on our combinations. We need to go back and see how to make our play better. We won the Challenger Series, came back home and won the Safari 7s and now we have finished second in the Africa Women’s 7s. As a coach, I wouldn’t ask for more. We will resume in December and continue our preparations for the Division 2,” he said.