History As Curacao Becomes Smallest Nation Ever To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – The tiny Caribbean island of Curacao has become the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup after drawing with Steve McClaren’s Jamaica.

The record was held by Iceland, who reached the 2018 finals, but their country is far bigger than Curacao, which has a population of just over 150,000 (similar to Cambridge or Huddersfield) and a land area of 171 square miles, smaller than the Isle of Man.

Former England boss McClaren resigned as Jamaica boss after his side, who needed a win in Kingston to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, were held to a goalless draw, including having an injury-time penalty overruled by VAR.

Curacao boss Dick Advocaat, who was not at the game for personal reasons, will become the oldest coach at a World Cup, aged 78, beating Otto Rehhagel’s record when he was in charge of Greece aged 71 in 2010.

Curacao, 37 miles off the Venezuela coast, only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles.

Ten years ago they were 150th in Fifa’s world rankings. Now they are 82nd.

The expanded 2026 World Cup format, which features 48 nations instead of 32, along with the fact hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States all qualify automatically, has given Curacao a much-improved chance as they become the fourth debutant at next summer’s tournament – joining Cape Verde, Uzbekistan and Jordan.

“It’s crazy and would be one of the biggest things that will happen to Curacao,” said midfielder Juninho Bacuna, a former Huddersfield, Rangers and Birmingham player before the match.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: “It’s incredible and amazing. Even a few years ago you would not even think about it.

“To be personally part of it and to make that dream come true would be incredible.”

In 10 qualifying matches, they have won seven and finished their campaign unbeaten.

Their fairytale looked shattered in the fourth of the five minutes added on at the end of the game when Curacao substitute Jeremy Antonisse appeared to have brought down Isaac Hayden and the El Salvador referee Ivan Barton immediately pointed to the spot.

But the referee was quickly encouraged by the VAR officials to check the incident on the small touchline screen and reversed his own decision to the consternation of the crowd.

They will be joined at the World Cup by Haiti and Panama from the Conacaf qualifying, with Jamaica having to go into the Intercontinental play-offs.

The Caribbean Island of Haiti sealed their place at a first World Cup since 1974 after defeating Nicaragua 2-0.

Advocaat makes World Cup history

Curacao fans celebrate in Jamaica

Since January 2024, Dutchman Advocaat, 78, has been in charge of his eighth national side after three spells with the Netherlands, as well as coaching the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq.

He helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup and his South Korean team went out in the group phase in 2006.

His list of clubs managed includes PSV Eindhoven, Rangers, Zenit St Petersburg, Sunderland and Feyenoord.

Advocaat only became Curacao boss after a payment dispute between the players and the country’s football association was resolved, and he immediately set his sights on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

“Everyone knows Dick Advocaat is a big name, he is a big coach and everyone respects him in his decisions and the way he works,” added Bacuna. “His presence is really important for us as a team and also for the country, and his impact has been really big.

“We started working with him in qualifying for the Nations League and we saw a growth in the team in the way we worked and the way we fought in games.”

Dutch talent and some British-born players

As well as having a Dutch manager, the majority of players in the Curacao squad were born in the Netherlands but had family links that enabled them to play for Advocaat’s side.

Their squad includes Livingston defender Joshua Brenet, Rotherham midfielder Ar’jany Martha, Middlesbrough forward Sontje Hansen and Sheffield United midfielder Tahith Chong, who was born in Curacao and previously played in the Premier League with Manchester United.

For Bacuna, playing for Curacao was also a chance to play international football with his older brother Leandro, the national side’s captain, and that was a key part of his motivation after he had represented the Netherlands at under-21 level.

“I started to play for Curacao in 2019 and it was a big decision for me,” said Juninho Bacuna. “At that time I was only 21 and had a lot of years in front of me to see my chances for the Dutch national team.

“But I made a choice early to play for Curacao. One of the reasons was I can play in the same team as my brother and for the family to see us play together.

“The other reason was at the time my chances of playing for the Dutch national team, realistically, was not there. I saw a lot of players from my age already play for the Dutch national team but I didn’t have a chance to be called up, so the choice was quick to make to play for Curacao.”

But Bacuna felt the country’s recent footballing progress would inspire more Dutch-born players to represent the team known as The Blue Family.

“We’re seeing more players that are still young and able to play for Holland and they come to play for Curacao – and make the team even stronger,” added Bacuna.