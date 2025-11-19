Fears Arsenal’s Gabriel could be out until January

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Arsenal are set to discover the full extent of the thigh injury suffered by Gabriel while on international duty amid concerns he faces several weeks out.

The centre-back limped off in visible discomfort during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal at Emirates Stadium over the weekend and has returned to Arsenal for treatment.

The early fears are that the 27-year-old will miss a minimum of four weeks, with sources indicating the defender’s absence could stretch to January.

The exact severity of the injury, and the timescale for recovery, will be finalised in the coming days, with Gabriel undergoing further assessment.

His absence for Sunday’s Premier League game against local rivals Tottenham is a blow to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with William Saliba, playing a key role in a back four that has conceded just five Premier League goals this season.

Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are both in contention to deputise for Gabriel.

Arsenal, despite their position as Premier League leaders, have seen their season beset by injuries to crucial players.

Captain Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres are among the players currently absent through injury.

The quintet could all return soon following varying spells on the sidelines but it remains to be seen if any of them are passed fit for the north London derby.