Tortured And Humiliated As Senegal Sends Harambee Stars To The Cleaners In International Friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The national football team Harambee Stars succumbed to an embarrassing 8-0 demolition at the hands of Senegal in a one-sided international friendly match hosted in Turkey on Tuesday evening.

Kenya soaked in six goals in what was a torturous first half for Benni McCarthy’s charges that saw former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane bag a hat-trick, Bayern Munich’s Nicholas Jackson grab a brace, and El Hadji Malick Diouf score the other goal.

The international friendly has been a one-sided show by the Teranga Lions, with the Harambee Stars struggling to string passes and get out of their own box.

Returning for the second half, Ibrahim Mbaye scored the seventh goal two minutes into the restart before Cherif Ndiaye sealed a win with an 80th penalty.