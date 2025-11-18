Manchester United’s Sesko out for a month with knee injury

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 18 – Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is set to miss about a month with the knee injury he sustained at Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break.

Sesko, who joined United from RB Leipzig for £74m in August, was hurt during the 2-2 draw on 8 November and failed to finish the match after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Head coach Ruben Amorim said afterwards he did not know if it was a serious problem, though club sources have played down fears the Slovenia forward suffered a major injury.

However, the 22-year-old was ruled out of Slovenia’s World Cup qualifiers and it is now expected he will miss about four weeks, though the precise length of his absence is still to be determined.

Amorim is set to offer an update on the situation this week at a news conference before Monday’s Premier League game with Everton at Old Trafford (20:00 GMT).

That is likely to mean a short overlap with the departure of fellow forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Morocco on 21 December.

United, along with the rest of the Premier League clubs, are not expected to have to release players at the earliest available opportunity. They have a home game against Bournemouth on 15 December.

Sesko has scored two goals in 12 matches since he joined United.