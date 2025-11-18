Kimani Upbeat Harambee Stars Will Upset Heavyweights Senegal in Antalya Test

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Harambee Stars assistant coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani says today’s friendly match against heavyweights Senegal will provide a crucial learning curve for his squad as they continue building towards upcoming continental assignments.

Kenya will face the Lions of Teranga this evening, November 18, in Antalya, Türkiye, with kick-off scheduled for 6 PM EAT.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Kimani emphasized that the technical bench has spent the past few days sharpening one key area, finishing.

“We’ve been working on making sure we get the ball into the back of the net by reminding players about composure when those chances come,” he said.

Kimani also praised the depth and rising quality of the local league, noting that recent call-ups have justified the decision to broaden national team selection.

He pointed out the solid performance of debutant Spain-based Alvin Kibet, who featured against Equatorial Guinea.

The assistant coach believes meeting a top-tier opponent like Senegal, the 2021 AFCON champions and one of Africa’s most tactically advanced sides, is exactly the kind of test Kenyan players need to grow.

“For you to reach the top, you have to play against the best. This is a massive learning moment for both players and the technical bench,” Kimani said.

Despite Senegal’s star power and European-based roster, Kimani insists Kenya will not be intimidated.

“They are a quality team, but we are just as good. Our boys are hungry, motivated, and ready for their big break. This is their opportunity to show the world what they’re made of,” he added.

He also delivered a message to fans, thanking them for their unwavering support through all the wins, losses, and draws.

“They’ve always been with us in good times and bad. This is another chance to make them proud.”

Kenya heads into the match looking to measure her progress, test new combinations, and give promising players a platform on the international stage.