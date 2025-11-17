Oscar discharged from hospital after heart issue

SAO PAULO, Brazil, November 17, 2025 – Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar has been discharged from hospital after being admitted last week with a heart issue.

The 34-year-old became unwell while undergoing physical testing before the new season at Brazilian side Sao Paulo’s training centre on Tuesday.

Sao Paulo said in a statement Oscar left Einstein Hospital Israelita on Sunday and was “stable and clinically well” throughout his stay.

“Extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed that the player experienced an episode of vasovagal syncope,” it added.

Vasovagal syncope is a common type of fainting caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

The club said Oscar “will now follow a medical rest programme for the next few days”.

Oscar began his career with Sao Paulo and returned to the club last year on a three-year deal running until 2027 after spending eight years playing in China.