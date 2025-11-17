Kibera Break the Drought with Last-Minute Winner Against Kayole Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17, 2025 — Kibera Soccer Women finally got their first win of the season after edging Kayole Starlets 2–1 in a tense FKF Women’s Premier League clash at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

The match, which swung with momentum on both sides, was decided by a dramatic stoppage-time header that sealed a much-needed victory for Kibera.

The opening half was tightly contested, with Kibera creating the better chances but struggling to convert.

Their head coach, George Bob Okalo, admitted that missed opportunities could have proved costly.

“First half we were not clinical enough. We created enough opportunities to have a bigger margin, but that’s football, if you don’t take your chances, you struggle,” Okalo said.

Kibera, however, returned from the break with renewed intensity and were rewarded almost immediately.

A clever through ball from Master found Arusi, who calmly slotted in the opener to put Kibera ahead.

But Kayole Starlets responded well, settling into the game and fighting their way back.

Their persistence paid off in the 70th minute when they found the equaliser, shifting the match into a tense final phase.

Just when the game seemed to be heading for a draw, Kibera struck at the death.

Substitute Nelly Kache delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, and Fefeh rose above the defence to head home a sensational 91st-minute winner.

The goal sparked wild celebrations on the Kibera bench and secured three crucial points.

Coach Bob praised his team’s composure and resilience in the decisive moments.

“We came out well in the second half and scored a very good goal. Even after they equalised, we kept pushing. That winning goal was fully deserved,” he said.

He added that the squad is still undergoing a mentality and cultural shift.

“The girls are learning to play a different kind of football from what they were doing before. When we become more clinical in the final third, these games will be much easier for us,” Okalo said.

Kayole head coach Mary Adhiambo acknowledged her team’s effort but admitted the slow start worked against them.

“The game wasn’t bad. We had chances but didn’t score more goals, and the opponent got their chances and took them. The first half was not very good, we were slightly slow and couldn’t stop their actions. But the second half was good. We came back, got one goal, and the fighting spirit was there,” she said.

The vital win lifts spirits in the Kibera camp as they look to build momentum, while Kayole Starlets shift focus to improving consistency and turning their chances into results in their upcoming fixtures.