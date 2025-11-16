Relentless Police Bullets Sweep Aside Bungoma Queens to Stay Top of FKFWPL - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Police Bullets Diana Wacera in action against Bungoma Queens. PHOTO/POLICE BULLETS

Women Premier League

Relentless Police Bullets Sweep Aside Bungoma Queens to Stay Top of FKFWPL

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 — Kenya Police Bullets continued their blistering start to the season with a commanding 4–0 victory over Bungoma Queens, tightening their grip at the top of the FKF Women’s Premier League table.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The win, built on sharp finishing and total control from start to finish, underlined once again why the Bullets have earned the nickname “the goal-scoring machines.”

Head coach David Vijago made four changes to his previous starting lineup, bringing in Norah, Juliet, Vida, and Diana Wacera, and it didn’t take long for the reshuffled side to find their rhythm.

Barely five minutes into the match, Puren Alukwe opened the scoring with a composed finish to give Police Bullets an early advantage.

The hosts continued to dictate the tempo, and in the highlight moment of the first half, Margaret “Magical Maggy” Kunihira produced a moment of brilliance, unleashing a superb 30-yard strike that flew past the goalkeeper to make it 2–0.

The Bullets pressed for a third, but the half ended with their two-goal cushion intact.

Bungoma Queens returned from the break determined to find a way back, but Police Bullets’ defensive organization held firm while their attack remained unforgiving.

In the 72nd minute, Becky Okwaro put the result beyond doubt, slotting in the third goal after sustained pressure.

Moments later, the champions turned on the style once more.

After a perfectly weighted pass from Magical Maggy, Medina fired home a stunning finish to seal the 4–0 triumph.

With another clean sheet and another emphatic performance, Kenya Police Bullets showed once again that no one is bullet-proof.

Their unbeaten run rolls on, and their attacking might continues to trouble defences across the league.

For Bungoma Queens, it’s a long journey home after a tough afternoon against the league’s most ruthless side.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020