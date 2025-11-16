Relentless Police Bullets Sweep Aside Bungoma Queens to Stay Top of FKFWPL

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 — Kenya Police Bullets continued their blistering start to the season with a commanding 4–0 victory over Bungoma Queens, tightening their grip at the top of the FKF Women’s Premier League table.

The win, built on sharp finishing and total control from start to finish, underlined once again why the Bullets have earned the nickname “the goal-scoring machines.”

Head coach David Vijago made four changes to his previous starting lineup, bringing in Norah, Juliet, Vida, and Diana Wacera, and it didn’t take long for the reshuffled side to find their rhythm.

Barely five minutes into the match, Puren Alukwe opened the scoring with a composed finish to give Police Bullets an early advantage.

The hosts continued to dictate the tempo, and in the highlight moment of the first half, Margaret “Magical Maggy” Kunihira produced a moment of brilliance, unleashing a superb 30-yard strike that flew past the goalkeeper to make it 2–0.

The Bullets pressed for a third, but the half ended with their two-goal cushion intact.

Bungoma Queens returned from the break determined to find a way back, but Police Bullets’ defensive organization held firm while their attack remained unforgiving.

In the 72nd minute, Becky Okwaro put the result beyond doubt, slotting in the third goal after sustained pressure.

Moments later, the champions turned on the style once more.

After a perfectly weighted pass from Magical Maggy, Medina fired home a stunning finish to seal the 4–0 triumph.

With another clean sheet and another emphatic performance, Kenya Police Bullets showed once again that no one is bullet-proof.

Their unbeaten run rolls on, and their attacking might continues to trouble defences across the league.

For Bungoma Queens, it’s a long journey home after a tough afternoon against the league’s most ruthless side.