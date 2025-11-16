PHOTOS: All smiles and good vibes at RFUEA as Africa Women’s 7s kick off to a flyer

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 – Day one of the Africa Women’s 7s tournament delivered on all fronts in terms of relentless display of talent on the pitch, camaraderie among all walks of life in the stands and free-flowing delicacies to match the thrilling rugby on the menu.

It was certainly a great day in office for the hosts, Kenya Lionesses, who came away with victories against Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, without conceding a try in both games.

Defending champions Blitzboks of South Africa also finished the day with a 100 per cent record, swatting aside Zimbabwe and Mauritius in Group A.

A Ugandan fan celebrates at the Africa Women’s 7s. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE

Others that were smiling at the end of the day were Uganda and Madagascar who reigned supreme in their respective groups, albeit they were made to sweat.

FROM LEFT: Saturday Music and Sports crew of Omondi Onyatta, Kabir Dhanji, Winnie Nyaga and Chiko Lawi hang out at the Africa Women’s 7s. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

After thrashing Egypt 31-7 in their first match, it was nervy affair for the Indian Ocean islanders who had to work extra hard to overcome Tunisia 21-14.

Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira and Janet Okello hang out with their Ghanaian counterparts after their match. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

It was also the same case for Uganda who thrashed Burkina Faso 50-0 in their opening contest before just about overcoming a stubborn Zambia 20-14 in their ultimate tie of the day.

Kenya Lionesses’ Phoebe Akinyi with a Ghanaian player after their match. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

Regardless of the winners and losers, the biggest winner is women’s rugby, which is on an upward trend as evidenced by the increase in the number of teams to 12 – as well as the display of rugby talents.

Egypt captain Hala Hesham (centre) hangs out with fans at the Africa Women’s 7s. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE

Furthermore, the match officials, including referees and match commissioner, are all women – exhibiting the huge strides the game is making not only on the pitch but also on the boardroom.

South Africa captain Nadine Roos makes a conversion against Zimbabwe. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

The capacity crowd at the RFUEA Grounds also goes to show the attention and love that women’s rugby is garnering across the continent.

FROM LEFT: Kenya Lionesses’ Sinaida Mokaya, Grace Adhiambo, Janet Okello and Freshia Awino. PHOTO/CHARLES ADEDE.

As the knockout phase begins on Sunday, there is more where that came from in terms of more rugby action and unfurling of interesting storylines.

Let the day break.