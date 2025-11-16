Lionesses storm Africa Women’s 7s semis with win over Zimbabwe Cheetahs

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 – Kenya Lionesses roared into the semi-finals of the Africa Women’s 7s with a 33-12 victory over Zimbabwe at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday morning.

The national women’s 7s team were on the prowl from the first whistle, Freshia Awino scoring the first of her treble.

Nelly Chikombe then switched on the nitro burners, her sprint on the left flank culminating in Kenya’s second try, which Grace Adhiambo converted for the extras.

A quick drop of the shoulder on the left flank and Awino was in the all-clear for her second for 19-0 lead at the break.

Keen to avoid a blowout, the Lady Cheetahs of Zimbabwe pulled one back at the restart but it served to stir up the Lionesses.

Awino completed her hattrick in stunning fashion, sprinting down the middle of the park to go over the white chalk directly under the posts.

The ever-reliable boot of Adhiambo then converted for the extras to make it 26-5.

Not to be undone though, the Cheetahs scored their second try in similar fashion, converting successfully to reduce the deficit.

However, it was nothing more than a delay to the inevitable as Phoebe Akinyi ensured there would be no surprises to the scoreline with the fifth of the morning.

Adhiambo then converted for the extras to cement the hosts’ place in the last four.